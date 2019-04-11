The price of gas continues to rise, up by 4.2 cents a litre this week. Other fuels also see increases, with diesel up by 2.2 cents a litre and both furnace and stove oils up by 1.86 cents. Propane, meanwhile, decreases by 1.1 cents.
