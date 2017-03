Tuesday afternoon, police made an arrest in connection with a theft from a business that took place just a couple of hours earlier. Around 1:00pm, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of a theft from a gas station in downtown St. John’s. Just after 3:00, police located the suspect at a residence in Mount Pearl. The 46-year old male was arrested and charged with Theft Under $5000 and Breaches of Court Orders. He was held for court this morning.