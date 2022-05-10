The Public Utilities Board announced effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday that all types of gasoline motor fuel increased by up to 11.3 cents per litre.

This adjustment reflects the change in the average benchmark price over the current pricing period. The average benchmark price for gasoline, as tracked on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and converted to Canadian dollars, increased over the period by 9.82 cpl, resulting in an increase of up to 11.3 cpl, accounting for taxation and rounding.

While the Board’s next price change is scheduled for Thursday, the Board continues to monitor the daily benchmark prices for motor fuels and heating fuels using the prescribed sources set out in the Petroleum Products Regulations and will adjust maximum prices outside the scheduled adjustment if circumstances warrant.