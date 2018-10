Consumers will notice a bump at the pumps this morning, with the maximum regulated price of gas up by 2.8 cents a litre. Meanwhile, diesel takes a huge jump, up by 7.3 cents a litre on the island and 3.8 cents in Labrador. Furnace oil is up by 2.14 cents, stove oil increases by 3.58 cents, and propane remains steady.

