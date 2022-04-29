all types of gasoline motor fuel increased by up to 8.2 cpl;

diesel motor fuel on the Island increased by up to 30.1 cpl;

diesel motor fuel in Labrador increased by 20.9 cpl;

furnace oil heating fuel increased by 26.16 cpl;

stove oil heating fuel on the Island increased by 27.05 cpl; and,

stove oil heating fuel in Labrador increased by 18.17 cpl.

These maximum prices reflect the change in the average benchmark price of the products over the current pricing period. As an example, the average benchmark price for gasoline, as tracked on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and converted to Canadian dollars, increased over the period by 7.08 cpl, resulting in an increase of up to 8.2 cpl, accounting for taxation and rounding.

In the last few days there has been a significant upward shift in the benchmarks used by the Board to set maximum prices for regulated petroleum products. For example, the daily benchmark price for furnace oil increased by over 7 cents per litre (cpl) on Monday, over 15 cpl on Tuesday, and over 7 cpl on Wednesday. Despite these increases the maximum price increase for furnace oil implemented on April 28, 2022 was only 1.11 cpl. This is the result of the requirement for the Board to use average benchmark prices since the last adjustment as well as the timing of the receipt of the benchmark data and the implementation of the maximum price changes. The Board has determined that the recent upward shift in the benchmark prices is extraordinary and an adjustment of maximum prices for certain regulated petroleum products is warranted at this time.