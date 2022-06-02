A cut to the provincial gasoline tax took effect Thursday morning, but was partially offset by an increase in average benchmark prices.

Legislation passed in the House of Assembly this week cut 7 cents a litre off the gas tax, while the PUB’s average benchmark price rose by 2.6 cents a litre. So the net impact was to drop the maximum regulated price of gas for most areas of the province by 5.1 cents a litre, including HST.

The net decrease in the cost of diesel for most areas of the province dropped by 8.1 cents a litre.