Just ahead of the Christmas holiday, the price of gas is on its way back down again – decreasing by 1.7 cents a litre this morning. Diesel is down by 1.2 cents a litre, furnace oil dips by 0.9 cents, and stove oil decreases by 1.09 cents. Propane is down by a full cent. The next scheduled price change will happen on Friday, December 28th due to the Christmas holiday.

-Advertisement-