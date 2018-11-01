For the third straight week, the price of gas is down, this time by 3.3 cents a litre. Propane is down by a full two cents a litre, while diesel, furnace, and stove oils decrease by less than a cent.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.