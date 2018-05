As expected, the price of gas is up again this morning. This time, it rises by 2.8 cents a litre. Diesel is also on the rise, by 2.6 cents a litre on the Island and by 1.8 cents in Labrador. Furnace and stove oils are up by 2.24 cents a litre, while propane is the only fuel to decrease, down by three cents.

-Advertisement-