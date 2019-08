The price of gas is up again this morning, and by a little more than was expected. Early projections had the price of gasoline rising by about a cent, but consumers can expect to pay 2.7 cents a litre more this week. Meanwhile, other fuels are also up, with diesel increasing by 1.7 cents, and furnace and stove oils up by 1.35 cents a litre. Propane is down by half a cent.

-Advertisement-