As the effects of Hurricane Harvey subside, the price of gas is starting to drop again. Gas is down by 5.9 cents a litre this morning. Diesel on the island is down slightly, just a drop of 0.8 cents, while diesel in Labrador is down by 7.7 cents a litre. Furnace and stove oils are down by 0.71 cents. Propane is the lone fuel to increase, up by 2 cents a litre.

