After two weeks of big decreases in the price of gas, consumers get a bit more relief this morning. The maximum regulated price of gas is down by 1.2 cents a litre. Diesel on the island is up by two cents, while diesel in Labrador is down by 1.9 cents a litre. Furnace and stove oils are up by 1.67 cents and propane is up by a cent.

