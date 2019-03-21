The price of gas continues to rise, this week up by 2.3 cents a litre. Diesel drops by 1.6 cents, furnace oil is down by 0.98 cents, and stove oil decreases by 1.44 cents a litre. Propane is up by 0.9 cents.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.