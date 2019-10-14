Residents of Quidi Vidi Village Road now have a solution to a problem that arose after St. John’s introduced automatic garbage collection.

People who live in these homes had nowhere to store their garbage bins. Under city regulations, the bins had to be dragged up and down dozens of stairs on garbage day.

It was a safety concern for residents, especially with winter approaching and slippery stairs.

Now they have a place to store the bins, on street level. A small portion of the hill was excavated, and a wooden retaining wall was put in place so that the bins can be left at the foot of the hill and wheeled out a few feet to the curb on garbage day.