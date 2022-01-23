SHARE

There were no injuries reported following an overnight fire in Torbay that destroyed a residential garage.

Firefighters with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department on scene of a fire on Morris Ave in Torbay. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Crews with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene on Morris Avenue, they found a garage fully engulfed with fire. To fight the blaze, water was trucked in from a hydrant on Torbay Road about 800 metres away. Crews were on scene for roughly two hours, mopping up hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire, however the garage and its contents were completely destroyed.

A garage on Morris Avenue in Torbay has been completely destroyed by fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
A firefighter with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department sprays water into a destroyed garage, while another uses a thermal imaging camera to look for hot spots. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)
(Earl Noble / NTV News)