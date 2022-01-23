There were no injuries reported following an overnight fire in Torbay that destroyed a residential garage.

Crews with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene on Morris Avenue, they found a garage fully engulfed with fire. To fight the blaze, water was trucked in from a hydrant on Torbay Road about 800 metres away. Crews were on scene for roughly two hours, mopping up hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire, however the garage and its contents were completely destroyed.