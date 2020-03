Firefighters were called to a garage on Mortimore Drive in Mount Pearl shortly before 6:00 Saturday evening. Even before arriving on the scene a heavy plume of black smoke was visible from kilometres away. The homeowner was preparing to paint a van in his garage behind his home when the fire broke out. The heavy smoke was the result of paints and paint thinners stored in the garage. There were no injuries as a result of the blaze, although damage is extensive.