One man has been charged and police are looking for another following an ATM theft from a hospital. The theft occurred sometime between the evening of May 7th and the morning of May 8th when two males entered James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander and left moments later with an ATM on a dolly. 35-year old Gary Ivany has been charged with Theft Over $5000 and was released to appear in court at a later date. Gander RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying the second suspect. If you have any information, please contact police or Crime Stoppers.

