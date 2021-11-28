Gander RCMP is currently looking to locate 38-year-old Garry Ivany, who escaped custody after being arrested on Saturday evening in relation to thefts from local businesses.

Ivany is handcuffed and was last sighted in the area of Rickenbaker Street in Gander just after midnight.

Search efforts continue for Ivany today, with RCMP Police Dog Services engaged to support Gander Detachment. Police do not believe there is any threat to public safety due to Ivany being at large but urge him to turn himself in.

Anyone having any information on the location of Garry Ivany is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.