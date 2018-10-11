Gander RCMP have been investigating a series of break and enters in the town since early summer and have now made an arrest. Nineteen residences have been broken into, with the most recent incident happening over the Thanksgiving weekend. Most of the incidents involved homes where the owners were out of town on a short or long term basis. The most common items stolen were jewellery, money, and home electronics.

On September 24th, a 28-year old woman was arrested for possession of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Gander RCMP or Crime Stoppers.