Police have charged 21-year-old man from Gander after investigating a fatal collision earlier this year.

Two people from Lewisporte died after a July 7 collision between their SUV and a pickup truck. Two passengers were also sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Nicholas Villeneuve was the driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck. He was also taken to hospital. A blood sample showed that he was impaired at the time.

Villeneuve appeared in court Friday to be charged with two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance motor vehicle causing death and two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He was released from custody with several court imposed conditions. The matter is set over until Feb. 4, 2020.