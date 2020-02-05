Police have charged a 25-year-old Gander man after video circulated on social media last month showing a truck allegedly chasing a moose.

Gander RCMP received a number of complaints from people concerned about the video. A short time later, two men presented themselves at the detachment and provided details to police identifying themselves as the people heard in the video.

Police conducted a joint investigation with the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources to determine the most appropriate charge. The driver has been charged under the provincial wildlife act for harassing big game. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

The investigation is continuing and police are considering possible charges that could apply to the passenger of the vehicle.