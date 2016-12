14-year-old Robyn Slade has taken the internet by storm with a recent music video.

The song “I Know Who She is” was written by her neighbour Rob Hickman and tells the story of a man who’s wife is suffering from Alzheimers.

Her video has now had nearly 40,000 views, and Robyn says the whole experience has been a lot of fun. Her music teacher, Shawn Wiseman, says Robyn has shown exceptional talent from singing pop to country. She’s started singing with him at just 9 years old.