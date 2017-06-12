The excitement of the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City didn’t take long to spread to Gander on Sunday night.

Beulah Cooper was one of the organizers of a sold-out viewing party in Gander. With each of the seven Tony nominations for Come From Away, the crowd was on the edge of its seats with anticipation.

In the end, the show didn’t win best musical, but Christopher Ashley was recognized for best direction.

But the fans in Gander were content enough with receiving those nominations. Gander Mayor Claude Elliott says his town has already won, and so has the province.

Among the guests at the viewing was a couple from the United States who decided to change their plans to visit Iceland in order to be with the people of Gander for the award show.