Glovertown RCMP have charged a man following a social media post of open alcohol in a vehicle.

Police were notified that a Gambo man had posted a picture of himself on his Facebook account with open alcohol in a vehicle. The picture showed the man drinking a beer while in the front passenger seat of a car, with a young child in the backseat.

The photo was captioned “sucking ‘er back Honda way to the beach.”

Glovertown #RCMPNL charges man following social media post of open alcohol in a vehicle. https://t.co/r5m02z641M pic.twitter.com/uXTxTMP4yz -Advertisement- — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) June 26, 2020

The man was ticketed under the Liquor Control Act of Newfoundland and Labrador for having open liquor in a vehicle. He was warned for having unsealed Cannabis readily available within the vehicle and the cannabis was seized under the Cannabis Control Act.

RCMP NL reminds the public it is illegal to have open alcohol within a vehicle or cannabis that is unsealed or readily available to any occupant within the vehicle.