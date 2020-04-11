G20 energy ministers have committed to using all available tools to improve stability in energy markets, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan says.

“We agreed to do what it takes to stabilize oil prices,” O’Regan posted on Twitter Saturday.

O’Regan participated in a videoconference Friday with other G20 energy ministers on how to deal with collapsing oil prices.

“G20 countries share an understanding that the security and economic prosperity of our people is tied to a well-functioning, stable energy market,” O’Regan said in a statement. “That shared understanding was apparent in the discussions that took place today about multilateral solutions to oil price instability. We made a collective commitment to use all available tools to improve stability, as well as the creation of a short-term Focus Group, tasked with ensuring and reporting on coordinated response measures.”

In a joint statement, the G20 energy ministers said the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated energy supply and demand imbalances, directly affecting the oil and gas sector and spilling over into other industries.

“We commit to work together to develop collaborative policy responses that will ensure market stability across all energy sources taking into account each country’s circumstances. To address these challenges, we commit to take all the necessary and immediate measures to ensure energy market stability.”

Newfoundland and Labrador has been hit hard by the recent collapse in oil prices. Hibernia is cutting spending, the Bay du Nord project has been deferred, and the Come by Chance oil refinery has halted production. Premier Dwight Ball wrote a letter to Ottawa last month pleading for help in borrowing, and he has warned of a financial crisis once the health crisis is over.