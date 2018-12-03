Five players have been working out what to do with the Marystown Shipyard. Four of them have played their hands. Now the future of shipyard hinges on the provincial government. NTV’s Ross Tilley reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.