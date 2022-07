It’s not often the premier provides a direct connection to would be job applicants ….but thats what he’s asking today for any doctors who may be willing to work here

Almost a quarter of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians living in the province do not have access to a family doctor.

Now, in the latest effort to recruit and retain more physicians, Premier Andrew Furey is urging doctors who want to work here in the province to reach out to him directly.