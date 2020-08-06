The province’s largest union has concerns about an interview that Premier-designate Andrew Furey gave to the Canadian political news web site iPolitics.

NAPE president Jerry Earle wants clarification about comments that he says raise “red flags” about budget cuts and collective bargaining. Furey was quoted as saying “attrition is not enough.”

Furey’s office released a statement promising Thursday promising no mass layoffs:

“As Premier-designate Furey stated throughout the leadership campaign, he is looking very closely at all options available with regards to creating a stable and sustainable economic future for Newfoundland and Labrador.

“While all options are being reviewed, that will not include mass layoffs.

“Dr. Furey has spent the first three days as Liberal leader and premier-designate being briefed on the fiscal situation as he prepares to table a budget.”

NTV’s Michael Connors reports.