Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:00 p.m.
The availability will be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and on YouTube.
There will be another covid-19 briefing today at 2 pm.
CMO Dr. Fitzgerald, Premier Furey and Health minister Haggie will hold the briefing.#Covid19nfld @NTVNewsNL-Advertisement-
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) February 9, 2021
-Advertisement-