Premier Andrew Furey has appointed a new clerk of the executive council to head the provincial civil service, and it’s someone who had previously served under former premier Danny Williams.

Gary Norris is the new clerk and secretary to cabinet. Norris held that same post under Williams until he left government to take a post with Alderon mining. Alderon was behind the Kami mine project in Labrador until it defaulted on a loan and the assets were seized earlier this year.

Furey also used to sit on the Alderon board of directors himself, and Norris was a key member of Furey’s transition team after he won the Liberal leadership.

Norris replaces Krista Quinlan, who returns to being deputy clerk.

She had replaced Elizabeth Day in July, who left the position abruptly without explanation after a 36-year career in the public service.