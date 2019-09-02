Larry Dohey rooted this province to its people. He was a historian who generously helped Newfoundlanders and Labradorians connect to our past, and to understand where we came from.

Today, the community came together to celebrate the life of Larry Dohey at the St. John’s Basilica. Church officials say that close to 1500 people attended the ceremony.

Dohey fell ill Monday night and was taken to hospital, he died at the age of 59.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences over Dohey’s sudden death, and to give thanks to a man who had a passion for remembering the province’s history and excitement for it’s future.