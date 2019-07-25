The federal and provincial governments announced $1.5 million Thursday to upgrade the dock in Fortune to allow two new ferries from the French islands of St. Pierre et Miquelon.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.