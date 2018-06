Environment Canada has issued a FROST ADVISORY for Newfoundland for tonight. The combination of temperatures falling to near freezing, and light winds overnight, will allow the development of patchy frost.

The alert text from Environment Canada states the following:

SOME PLANTS MAY BE DAMAGED OR EVEN DESTROYED BY FROST. A COLD AIR MASS COMBINED WITH CLEARING SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS WILL GIVE FAVOURABLE CONDITIONS FOR PATCHY FROST FORMATION TONIGHT. COVER UP PLANTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE IN FROST-PRONE AREAS. TAKE PREVENTATIVE MEASURES TO PROTECT FROST-SENSITIVE PLANTS AND TREES. FROST ADVISORIES ARE ISSUED WHEN TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH THE FREEZING MARK DURING THE GROWING SEASON, LEADING TO POTENTIAL DAMAGE AND DESTRUCTION TO PLANTS AND CROPS.