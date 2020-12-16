The first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Newfoundland and Labrador today.

Ellen Foley-Vik, a registered nurse with public health, and Dr. Jatin Morkar, a clinical chief with the medicine program received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province this afternoon.

These are the names of the first recipients of the vaccine: Ellen Foley-Vik, registered nurse with public health Dr. Jatin Morkar, clinical chief with the medicine program

The vaccine itself will be distributed from the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s, with additional administration sites planned for Gander, Corner Brook, Labrador City/Wabush and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Public Health officials say they hope to have 28 000 people in the province vaccinated by the first quarter of 2021.

In terms of who will be receiving this first round of inoculations, the priority list is as follows: