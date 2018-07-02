There were some terrified drivers on the Outer Ring Road last night as several scrambled to avoid a pick-up truck headed towards them.

The truck was east bound in the west bound lane. It was shortly after 9 o’clock when the truck went off the road, just east of the Paradise interchange.

Jessica Mullin took to Twitter, writing that the truck had come to a stop in the middle of Outer Ring Road east bound lane. For five minutes, people – including herself – tried to get into the truck and get the keys. However, the driver just stared at them.

The driver then took off at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing a park car. He also forced several vehicles off the road before crossing into the oncoming lane and driving head on into traffic.

At one point he struck the guard rail before leaving the road. Rescue personal freed the driver and took him to hospital. Mullin says it’s a miracle no one was killed.