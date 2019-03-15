Francophone school board officials are scrambling to find space for about 40 students after Ecole Notre Dame du Cap in de Grau was shut down because of safety concerns. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.