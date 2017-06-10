A fourth sailing vessel involved in a trans-Atlantic race has now declared an emergency.

The boat is about 250 nautical miles east of St. John’s. The vessel is taking on water and there are two people on board. The Canadian Coast Guard ship Pearkes has been diverted to assist this vessel, and a Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant from 103 Squadron in Gander has been tasked to the rescue operation. A commercial PAL aircraft is providing top cover for that operation.

Meanwhile The two crew members aboard a second vessel have been rescued by a nearby merchant ship. The UK Cruise Liner RMS Queen Mary II is now making way to attempt a rescue of the third yacht, and is expected to arrive shortly.

Joint Task Force Atlantic has co-ordinated additional British and Portuguese aircraft to support the rescue mission for the remaining yachts. One of the three sailing vessels has managed to make her way under her own power out of the storm area and is no longer in distress