A four-year-old girl was left alone inside a St. John’s daycare centre on Tuesday, the government confirmed Friday. The lone staff member working at Happy Times Preschool left at the end of the day after locking the doors and setting the alarm. When the girl’s father arrived to pick up his daughter, the door was locked and the lights were off. The alarm was triggered when the child opened the door for her father. Gail Sullivan, the owner of Happy Times Preschool, says the worker was fired immediately.

