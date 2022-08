For an event steeped in history, a new era begins at this year’s Royal St. John’s Regatta. Four women’s crews will row the long course for the first time in the Regatta’s over 200-year history.

It’s a race for equality and these ground-breaking crews: Verso, Blue-Key realty, RBC Dominion Securities and Eastern Valve and Control, are about to make history.

NTV’s Mark Dwyer has the story.