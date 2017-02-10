Four suspects appear in court after Paradise home invasion

Four men have been arrested and charged with robbery and break and enter after a violent home invasion in Paradise.

Abdifatah Mohamed, 27, Gary Hennessey, 32, Mitchell Nippard, 25 and Tyler Donahue, 23 made their first appearances in provincial court Friday afternoon.

The four were arrested early Friday morning after police showed up in force outside a home in Paradise.

On top of the break and enter charges, Donahue and Mohamed are charged with forcible confinement and weapons charges. All four men face breaches of probation as well.

The men have their bail hearings Monday morning.