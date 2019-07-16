A plane with seven passengers on board has crashed in northern Labrador, west of Natuashish. It’s believed four people are dead and officials continue to search for the others.

The float plane—carrying seven people was on its way to a remote fishing camp. They were scheduled to return to Quebec at 6 o’clock last night. Search and rescue were dispatched and spotted the wreckage just after 5 a.m.

It’s believed one pilot, two guides and four passengers were on board.

The cause of the crash is unknown. However, officials with the Transportation Safety Board have been called in.

NTV News is tracking the story and will have more information as it becomes available.