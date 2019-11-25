Four people are dead after a collision Sunday afternoon, police say. Three of the deceased are believed to be from the same family.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on route 380 near Robert’s Arm. The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles is dead, while the driver and two passengers in the second vehicle were also killed. A fifth person in the second vehicle is in hospital and listed in critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police are expected to release more information on Monday.