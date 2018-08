This morning around 7:20 a.m., Forteau RCMP were called to a crash on Route 510 between Lodge Bay and Red Bay. Two vehicles collided resulting in four deaths.

Police from Forteau and Mary’s Harbour detachments remain on scene with Forteau ambulance and fire personnel. RCMP traffic analysts are on route to investigate the crash.

Route 510 is closed from Lodge Bay to Red Bay and is expected to remain this way for most of the day.