Four people are dead after two SUVs collided west of the Chapel Arm exit on the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday.

The RCMP were called to the collision at around 5 p.m. The three occupants of one of the vehicles, a 41-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and a child, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The 18-year old female driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced deceased at the scene. A 16-year-old male passenger in the second vehicle was injured in the collision and was transported by ambulance to hospital in St. John’s.

A RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.