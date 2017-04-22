Four people were taken into police custody after a shooting and vehicle chase in Avondale Friday evening.

Holyrood RCMP received a call of a shooting in Avondale at around 6 p.m. A 32-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gun-shot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle with three other people before police arrived. Police tried to stop the vehicle a number of times as it sped along the Trans-Canada Highway.

At about 10 p.m., officers deployed a spike belt, which flattened the suspect vehicle’s tires. The driver tried to keep going but came to a stop near the Whitbourne turnoff. All four people, two men, one woman and a youth, were taken into custody without incident.

The two adult males will remain in police custody to be brought before the provincial court. One is charged with aggravated assault, careless use of firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, driving while disqualified, breach of probation and four counts of breach of undertaking. The second man is charged with accessory to the offense and breach of probation.

The woman and the young offender have both been charged with accessory to the offense and have been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting to call Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP190 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit a webtip at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.