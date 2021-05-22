Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three are in the Central Health region and one is in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is continuing. There are now nine confirmed cases associated with the cluster and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are also 14 presumptive positive cases to date related to the cluster. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

Effective today, the Lewisporte to Summerford area of the province is in Alert Level 4. This includes the communities of Sandy Cove, Laurenceton, Burnt Arm, Brown’s Arm, Porterville, Stanhope, Lewisporte, Embree, Little Burnt Bay, Michael’s Harbour, Campbellton, Comfort Cove-Newstead, Loon Bay, Baytona, Birchy Bay, Boyd’s Cove and Summerford. Moving to Alert Level 4 will give Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website to review the restrictions associated with Alert Level 4. Information on community wide testing is available on Central Health’s website.

The case reported yesterday Friday, May 21 in the Western Health region and the case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remain under investigation.

There are nine new recoveries. There are three new recoveries in the Eastern Health region, one in the Central Health region and five in the Western Health region and 1,155 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 65 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 65 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 28

Central Health – 21

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 15

To date, 141,243 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

During the May 24th weekend, Public Health is encouraging everyone to be safe and remember that Public Health recommendations and restrictions are still in place. However you choose to spend the long weekend, please remember to: