There are four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, in the Eastern Health and Central Health regions.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 232.

Six people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, two are in intensive care. 74 people have now recovered.

The regional breakdown of the 232 total cases is as follows: