Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province, in the Eastern Health region.

That brings the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 256.

Seven people are in hospital, three are in intensive care. 176 people have now recovered.