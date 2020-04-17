Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in the province, in the Eastern Health region.
That brings the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 256.
Total includes recovered and covid-related deaths
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) April 17, 2020
Seven people are in hospital, three are in intensive care. 176 people have now recovered.
