Four cabins at Ward’s Harbour near Springdale were completely destroyed by fire this past weekend.

The news was devastating to the cabin owners, but not completely unexpected. An ongoing dispute over land ownership in the area has caused tensions in the past. Cabin owner John Oxford says he and other temporary residents had been given the go-ahead to stay on the land by the previous owner. A person claiming to be the current landowner had given them the opportunity to buy the land.

Regardless, the cabin owners are alleging arson, and they are hoping the RCMP will lay charges.